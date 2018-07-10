Actress Yvonne Okyere Welcomes Baby girl

Several months after going off the silver screen to focus on law, it has been confirmed that actress and legal practitioner, Yvonne Okyere-Whalley, has delivered a baby girl.

The 2015 Golden Movie Awards winner joins the list of other celebrities like Nadia Buari and quite recently, Yvonne Nelson, who kept their pregnancy a secret until after delivery.

Yvonne, who is married to Allan Whalley, delivered Scarlett Akua Senkyirene Whalley in early January 2018 in the United Kingdom where the couple have been for the past 7 months.

In a Facebook post last week, Yvonne said the journey was not all smooth but expressed her excitement for the arrival of her new baby.

MY MIRACLE || MY REASON. My story is long and the journey has been tedious but through it all He never abandoned me. She defied the odds, proved doctors wrong and, of course, stole many hearts along the way. She's absolutely worth every pain! Beautiful people say hello to Scarlett Akua Senkyirene Whalley #baby #babygirl #myprecious #daughter #fighter #inlove #motherhood #newmum #grateful #miracle #beautiful #hemakesallthingsbeautiful #motherhood #instagram #instamum #instababy #scarlett #ghanaian #english #akwaaba #lady #ladywhalley #lordwhalley #princessscarlett #happydays #york #yorkshire #godsowncountry #blessings #nicu

A post shared by Yvonne Okyere-Whalley (@theyvonneokyere) on Jul 4, 2018 at 3:18am PDT

MY MIRACLE || MY REASON.

My story is long and the journey has been tedious but through it all He never abandoned me. She defied the odds, proved doctors wrong and, of course, stole many hearts along the way. She’s absolutely worth every pain! Beautiful people say hello to Scarlett Akua Senkyirene Whalley”.

Yvonne also recently paid tribute to the largest single-payer healthcare system in the world, the National Health Service, of the United Kingdom.

She thanked the NHS and its health professionals for the high standard of care and support in the safe delivery of her daughter, Scarlett.



Yvonne wrote: Happy anniversary to our amazing NHS – thank you for saving my life, my Daughter’s life, my father’s life…in fact, the whole of my family. We are incredibly lucky to have you. Many thanks to all the fantastic doctors, nurses, admin, drivers, healthcare assistants and all others who make the NHS what it is. We couldn’t thank you enough – God bless you all. It is my prayer that my other beloved country Ghana can learn from you and save its citizens as you do. Happy Anniversary!

Yvonne also celebrated her birthday recently as a new mother and shared a beautiful and intimate picture of herself and her newborn on social media.

Yvonne is over the moon to be celebrating her first birthday as a mother and sharing this special day with her family.

According to Yvonne, being a new mother can be quite challenging but she feels lucky that her husband is a doting father, very hands-on with Scarlett and makes motherhood seem quite easy and very enjoyable.