Sarkodie’s Manager, Angel Town Recounts “Hard Life” To Fame

Multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, marks a new year on earth today, July 10.

As expected, tons of messages have flooded social media in celebration of his talent and legacy. Prominent among these touching tributes is one from the artist’s manager, Angel Town.

Angel who doubles as a broadcaster for Entertainment magazine show, Star Buzz, recounted their unsteady start, as well as what a great adventure their partnership has turned out to be over the years. Indeed, Angel Town and Sarkodie represent a minute percentile of African artists who have had a run spanning several years.

Yo bro….how are you doing …am happy to see how far we hv come together … we hv come such a long way from those hard sad mad bad days of hunger n torn clothes to today that we even have an option what to eat and we got decent shirts too…those days of walking everywhere we had to be and get there with dusty and dirty feet's and Get sent back to today that we drive our own cars get chauffeured around and sometimes even escorted by the police with so much attention oh Yh n we got some clean sweet shoes and sneakers now from those days that I escorted you walk half way through a journey cos the borrowed money that we had cldnt pay for the full fare and could only cover one persons trotro fare from that half way point to the destination and I walk back home to now that we fly first n business class around the world Bro let me just save those memories fast forward woke up seen everybody posting you everywhere saying some really dope stuff about you and Yh your photos am seeing geeeez what happened to your over drawn jaw line n your super skinny self they calling you cool names tooo I heard people say KING SARK others said LIVING LEGEND and ooh even that really sick new talent @kwesiarthur_ said they call you LANDLORD am like huh in recent times they said sark is a G.O.A.T GREATEST OF ALL TIME chaiii and it's all reality bro for a second I thought it was a dream…. am so happy I met I have learnt a lot…experienced so much…met so many great people through you and through what we do…am sooo proud of you and despite all the greatness you attained you never left me behind u never said my pace was slowing you down but rather you came along with me and here we are today… not to say that we are the most successful human beings alive but yo from my selling ice water on the motorway days to where I am today that people can't even believe I ever sold anything is such a transition today I celebrate you Michael….happy G day my gee…God bless your +1 celebrate life @ sarkodie SHINE

Sarkodie is a multiple-award-winning act —possibly the most celebrated on the continent. He’s also CEO of SarkCess Music, under which protégé Strongman Burner, and Highlife singer Akwaboah are signed. His fifth album, “Highest”, is out on iTunes.