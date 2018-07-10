I’m Handsome Than Some Celebrities--Patapaa Brags In ‘Old Foto’ Collabo

“One corner” hit maker, Justice Amoah, popularly known in showbiz as Patapaa has collaborated with “Dance with Peter King” Julius Fakta in a yet-to-be-released single dubbed “Old foto”.

In spite of some musicians not wanting to collaborate with the “one corner” hit maker, he has defied all odds by collaborating, being featured or featuring other artistes on his songs including, Shatta Wale, Article Wan, Pappy Kojo, Medikal among others.

Recently, it was reported that one of Ghana’s finest emerging artiste, Kuami Eugene, said that a collaboration between himself and Patapaa wouldn’t be possible because Patapaa is a “noise maker”. However, Julius Fakta seems not to share the same view and has collaborated with the Patupa leader.

According to sources, the “Patupa” leader has a lot to say in this new single. It is said that Patapaa in his single dared anyone who thinks he is “fresher” than him to release his old photo.

It is alleged that the Patapeezy mentioned in the single that he is more handsome than before and even handsome than some Celebrities we know.

As of now, the specific names mentioned in the song are unknown.

The single is set to be released on the 20th July, 2018.