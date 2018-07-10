God Must 'Kill' Ghanaian Leaders One By One – Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese, better known as Abodam has lashed out at Freddie Blay and politicians in general over the recently acquired 275 buses ahead of the ruling NPP’s Delegates’ Conference which was held over the weekend in Koforidua.

The Ghanaian rapper complained bitterly over the fact that a politician of a country like Ghana can acquire 275 buses to retain power, while the nation has only 55 ambulances, some of which are not even functional to serve the need of over 25 million citizens.

He chastised politicians stating that, it is only a “sick country” like Ghana which will entertain the waste of money on stupidity at the expense of poor citizens.

He added there is no difference between a typical hospital from the prison as it is becoming a norm to see pregnant women laying on the floor to be delivered.

Obviously peeved by the crumbling state of the country the rapper poured out his frustration in an audio post on his Instagram page which he captioned, “Ghana is sick”.

Listen to audio below.

