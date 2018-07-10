Maiden Summer Slide Rave to Hold on 18th August

Ravagers Multimedia in collaboration with Cubiq Media Gh has finally announced Saturday the 18th of August 2018 as the day for the most anticipated indoor party of the year, Summer Slide Rave.

Scheduled to host at Events Hub inside Achimota, this power-packed event sets to host hundreds of attendees from every nook and cranny of Ghana.

According to Mr. Vycez , CEO of Cubiq Media Gh, the August Jam dubbed Summer Slide Rave is here to serve as an annual go-to event for the nation’s trendiest guys, beautiful queens and lovers of good times & fun.

He continued by assuring prospective patrons that an array of high-profile musicians and DJ’s from across the country will be in attendance to treat revers to guaranteed crowd moving and pleasing songs and performances.

Activities sidelined up include; Swimming competition, twerking competition, spin the bottle, surprised birthdays, free photo shoot and many more.

DJs on rotation are DJ Benks and DJ Ezi Wizzy.

Call Mr. Vycez on 0242144138 to procure your tickets now at Ghc25 for guys and Ghc20 for the ladies with free drinks.

A 2018 Submission, According to Felix G-Yhakubu .