Actress Moesha Boduong Supports Tebu M/A School

Ghanaian Actress and Photo model, Moesha Boduong has extended a helping hand to a school in need.

Moesha, through her charity foundation, the MoeshaBoduong Foundation has made a generous donation to Tebu M/A school in Accra.

According to the actress, because of the love she has for children she could not bear to watch the way children in the school found it difficult to learn.

“On the 19th of June 2018, I saw this article in the news , I felt sad and decided to locate the place. I took a whole day trying to find where this school is , I got to kasoa and I was told that the school and searching for is at a village called Domeabra. From kasoa town to the village is 1and half hour drive. So finally I got to the school ,for the love and passion I have for kids I got touched with all that they requested especially learning materials. So today I decided to donate desks, books, candies, biscuits, water, dresses and etc. I will plead with my fellow celebrities to help this little

The school was crying for help especially in terms of learning materials,” she wrote on Instagram.

With a benevolent heart, the actress, through her foundation put a thing or two together, hence the donation.

They donated items such as test books, Moesha Boduong branded exercise books, pens, dictionaries and other learning materials to the pupils.

Other items such as clothes and water(bottled and sachet)for the staff were also inclusive.

The team arrived at the school on Monday July 9 to present the items to them.

About The Moesha Boduong Charity Foundation

The foundation was officially established earlier this year. It embarked on its first major project in May when it fed a group of children living with autism.

The Moesha Boduong Foundation is a non-profit organization which aims at taking care of not only needy and homeless kids but autistic children as well. The foundation also seeks to increase healthcare availability for children.

It goes with the slogan “Every Child Matters”

Moesha Foundation