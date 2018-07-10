Going global with my music is my top priority - Guru

Ghanaian music personality, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, better known as Guru has revealed that ladies twerking on stage doesn’t excite him.

According to the Pooley-Swag hitmaker, girls twerking on stage is part of the work he does and finds nothing attractive about that.

Further stating that, he is fully concentrated on his music career and coming out with the best of songs for his fans is his main concern now.

He said this when speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on OKAY FM.

“Whenever I am on stage, it is all about music for me and I give my full concentration. As a performer, whenever I mount the stage, it’s like someone else takes over. Girls, dancing with me on stage, are a part of the performance; so, I don’t get carried away. One has to be professional at all times, otherwise you would fumble. The dancers are also professionals; they know what they are doing.”

“Right now, my focus is on my music and advancing my career. By the grace of God, I have been very busy lately; traveling from one place to another. I practically don’t even have time for myself because I still have a long way to go.”

“Also speaking about his career and how he all started the artiste said; “To be candid, it wasn’t easy. I really went through a lot and suffered rejection before getting to where I am today.

“As a matter of fact, I started as a rapper and I used to perform at carnivals; I also won several awards. There is no such thing as overnight success” he said

You have to work hard for whatever you want because nobody would hand it over to you on a silver platter. Before I became very popular, I was quite prominent in the underground scene as I used to perform at a lot of shows and collaborate with other artistes.”