21 July Slated For Jewel Ackah’s Tribute Concert

Award-winning guitarist Akablay and Moses Nii Noye, in collaboration with +233 Jazz Bar & Grill, will host a concert in memory of the late Jewel Ackah at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill on Friday, July 21 at 8:00pm.

The concert will be used to pay tribute to the departed highlife music icon, who died on April 27 at his residence located at the Community 11 in Tema.

The late musician will be buried on August 4 at his hometown, Axim, in the Western Region.

The tribute concert, according to the organisers, is aimed at celebrating the immense contributions of the musician to the music industry in Ghana.

The concert, which will feature a number of seasoned and upcoming highlife music stars, is also expected to attract all the stakeholders in the music industry.

The concert will feature musicians like Gyedu Blay-Ambolley, Kwabena Kwabena, Trigmatic, Safohene Gyeni, Dela Botri, eShun, Kofi Kinaata, Akua Sika, Rex Omar, Nacee, Joyce Blessing, Akablay, among others.

All the musicians billed to perform at the event are expected to virtually set the entire venue on fire with fun and excitement and present a loving tribute in their songs to Jewel Ackah.

Come and experience this extraordinary concert with the top music stars tonight. A night of total fun and electrifying performances is guaranteed.

Proceeds from the show will be used to support Jewel Ackah's funeral arrangements.

Some of his hit songs are 'Asomdwe Hene', 'I'm In The Mood',' Joyce Sane Bra', 'Me Wo Bi, among many others.