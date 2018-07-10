Performing Without Shirt Gives Me Joy – Kwesi Artur

'Grind Day' rapper Kwesi Arthur has disclosed why he takes off his shirt any time he is mounts the stage to perform.

The rapper who has won the hearts of many with his songs and style told Jessica Opare-Saforo on Citi FM's late afternoon show, Traffic Avenue that “taking off the shirt give me more freedom.”

He therefore refuted the perception that he goes bare-chested so women would see his chest and flat tummy.

When asked if he had a girlfriend, he answered in the negative, adding that he has never been in romantic relationship before.

“I don't have a girlfriend. I've never dated before. I am single although I love everyone who shows me love,” he said.

That notwithstanding, he admitted that he was not a virgin.

Kwesi explained that his decision to stay out of romantic relationships is to focus on his music so he could get to the height he seeks to attain.

Already, he has earned a place on the international music front with his nomination in the 2018 Black Entertainment (BET) Awards.

Even though he did not win, his nomination in the Best New International Act: Viewers' Choice category won him a lot of exposure both in and outside Ghana.

At the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, his 'Grind Day' hit song was adjudged the Hip hop song of the Year.

He is currently out with a highlife song titled 'Woara.'