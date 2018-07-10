Hailey Baldwin Opens Up Relationship With Justin Bieber

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is engaged to US model Hailey Baldwin, US media report.

The 24-year-old popped the question at a Bahamas resort, according to TMZ. His security staff reportedly asked restaurant patrons to put away their phones before the star proposed.

CNN and E! News confirmed reports of the engagement, which Bieber’s parents also appeared to celebrate online.

Bieber and Baldwin only recently reunited, having dated in the past.

Bieber’s father, Jeremy, posted a photo of his son on Instagram, saying he was “Excited for the next chapter”, while his mother Pattie Mallette expressed her excitement on Twitter.

Baldwin has been posting about their trip to the Bahamas on her Instagram account.

TMZ report that the two appeared to have become involved again after Justin broke up with long-time girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Baldwin has appeared in American Vogue, Marie Claire and Spanish Harper’s Bazaar. She has also appeared in a number of modelling campaigns, music videos and television shows.

She is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, the actor and producer who has starred in films like 'Born On The Fourth Of July', 'The Usual Suspects' and 'The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas'.

She is also the niece of actor Alec Baldwin, who has starred in films like 'The Hunt for Red October' and is known more recently for the television series '30 Rock' and his portrayals of US President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

But while this is obviously happy news for the future Mr and Mrs Bieber, many social media users appear to be less thrilled.

