King Sark Celebrates birthday today

Ghanaian rap sensation, Michael Owusu Addo, better recognised as Sarkodie is celebrating his 29 birthdays today.

The “Illuminati” hitmaker has set internet ablaze as well-wishing messages from many celebrities and friends keeps buzzing on his social media timeline.

The rap sensation took to his Instagram account to thank God for adding another year to his life.

His post read, “Spent some hours of my bday in the air ... just landed and I see the Love ❤️❤️❤️ God blesss y’all 🙏🏾 We pray for wisdom, health and Life.




