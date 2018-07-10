Ghana Rap Is Dead – Pope Skinny Reveals

Ghanaian rapper, Pope Skinny, who is now called Asuoden God, says Ghanaian rap is dead, however, he is going to put in place measures to raise rap from the dead. www.zylofonmediaonline.com stated!

The Obinim Sticker hitmaker says rap music does not sell in Ghana anymore. Asuoden further averred that, even Sarkodie, the acclaimed Ghanaian king of rap is unable to sell rap since rap in Ghana is no more.

The rapper added that, the current state of rap has caused talented rappers in Ghana such as Sarkodie, Kofi Kinata, Yaa Pono and others to resort to singing.

“Rap is dead in Ghana. We can no longer sell rap. Because of this, Ghanaian rappers have turned to singers.”, he said.

However, Pope referred to himself as the messiah of rap in Ghana, claiming he can bring rap back to life.

He says if he is reinstated as host of “Kasahare level” show on Adom FM, he will play a significant role in saving Ghanaian rap music.

The rapper is celebrated for his songs, which include, “Manta”, “Me di”, “One Man No Chop”, “Obinim Sticker” and many more.