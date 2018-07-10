Pope Skinny Rebranded as Asuoden God

Pope Skinny Announces His New Name

Frontliner of the Asuoden Empire, Edwin Ohene Darko known in the show bizz as Pope Skinny has said it on Zylofon 102.1 FM that he has changed his name to Asuoden God.

According to Pope Skinny, the name ‘Asuoden God’ came after he had an interaction with God and Jesus Christ.

“God spoke to me and asked me to change my name. I’m no longer Pope Skinny. I am now Asuoden God”, he revealed.

Pope further said his new name, which translates to the English language as “Stubborn God” best describes who he is as a musician as compared to his old name.

However, showbiz critics on Zylofon FM’s Showbiz Agenda have shown massive support to the rapper and encouraged his initiative to rebrand himself to Ghanaians.

Pope Skinny is a bosom friend of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, this has caused many to think the Shatta movement boss has negatively influenced the former.

Pope Skinny has however refuted these claims, according to him, his actions are of will, Shatta has nothing to do with it.