I’m Too Busy For A Relationship – Kwesi Arthur

Fast-rising Ghanaian music personality, Kwesi Arthur has finally broken silence on why he prefers to remain single.

According to the “Grind Day” music fame, the engaging nature of his work as musician won’t allow him to be in a relationship for now.

He further added that, he has decided to focus on his music career to get the world exposure first before he goes into any other thing.

Speaking in an interview with Jessica Saforo on Citi FM he said, I don’t have a girlfriend. I am single though i love everyone who shows me love” he said

Kwesi Arthur has headlined a number of shows and has cemented his place in the mind of music fans in Ghana, and across the world.