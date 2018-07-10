Angry Bullet Blasts Critics

Manager of Ruff Town Records, Ricky Nana Agyeman has asked Ghanaians to do away with their needless criticism and support young talents.

In a post on Facebook, the manager of the late dancehall diva, Ebony, said people with demonic tongues killed the singer and he will not sit down for the same thing to happen to his latest recruit, Wendy Shay.

Social media was gone crazy with photos of the Wendy Shay with critics calling her out to change her hairstyle because she has kept her weave on for three months.

In a reply, Ricky Agyeman known in the entertainment circles as Bullet posted, “Some Ghanaians hate to see young talented people progress.you guys did worst to ebony reigns when she was alive now is wendy shay. i dey beg una make you remove that your evil mouth from her,and those who dont get it, her hair style is her brand.if rufftown records can shoot 20,000 us dollar video for wendy shay then how much is weavon.Ghana support your own and stop the pull him down attitude!”.