NEW ‘LORDS’: Zylofon Arts Club Presents Xylo, Efe Keyz & Smokey Beatz

Critics pondered the decision of Zylofon Music's decision to sign mainstream acts to project their respective brands and Ghanaian music for local dominance and international projection, but unbeknownst to many, the company also had a plan of honing the skills of very talented 'underground' acts for mainstream relevance via the Zylofon Arts Club.

Under the tutelage of the experienced and renowned Ghanaian producer/composer, Willi Roi – Head of A&R, Artist Development for the Zylofon Arts Club, three of the talents at the Club are all prepped for mainstream relevance with the release of singles.

Xylo, Efe Keyz and Smokey Beatz are the first 3 artists to be unleashed by the Club and Zylofon Music label with respective banging singles; 'Bumper' from Xylo, 'Juju' from Efe Keyz and 'Bie Kwan' from Smokey.

Efe Keyz is an Afro-Pop/high life vocalist, performer, songwriter, TV presenter, and a model. She expresses herself with music on anything in life from love, marriage, oppression, heartbreaks among others – and she does her music in Ghanaian local languages and English.

A graduate of The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with a degree in Sociology, she was born in Berekum, raised in the Ashanti Region and has a striking personality and a stage presence that makes her stand out. Her musical fusions are influenced by American singer Brandy, the Osibisa, Emeli Sande and with recent likes to Wiyaala.

Xylo, an Afro Pop, R&B singer/songwriter, is set to release his debut Album 'One Touch' under the label. The first single 'Bumper', which was written by the artist, has been released with a music video and is already out to critical review.

A Sound Engineer, Record Producer, Singer, Songwriter and a Rapper, Smokey Beatz is a Highlife, Afro pop and hip hop artiste – who has also produced songs for most upcoming artistes and some notable artistes like Shatta Wale, Opanka, Keche, Yaw Siki, Rashid Metal, Akoo Nana, Macho Rapper, Atom Reloaded and FlowKing Stone.

He's coming out with his first debut album 'Follow Me' under Zylofon Media with the first single to be launched being 'Bie Kwan'.

Zylofon Media, in its quest to help grow the Ghanaian entertainment industry, launched an all-inclusive arts club in the country last year – with its three main branches of the club are headed by accomplished music producer, Willi Roi; experienced model and fitness coach, Joshua Ansah and renowned actor and film producer, Eddie Nartey.

