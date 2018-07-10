Kwesi Arthur Explains Why He Stopped Performing In Church

Rapper Kwesi Arthur, a member of the Church of Pentecost, has revealed why he does not sing in church.

According to the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards nominee, he was severely reprimanded for mistakenly singing VIP's 'Ahomka Wom' in church when he was young, a situation which deterred him from singing in church.

“The only time I tried to sing in church, I messed up so bad. I went to do a VIP song and it got me into trouble. I had to call my mum and stuff. I regret it,” he said.

Speaking to Jessica Opare-Saforo on Citi 97.3 FM on Monday, July 9, 2018,he recounted that the issue happened when the Sunday School children after church service one day, went to play the musical instruments.

He picked the microphone and started singing VIP's 'Ahomka Wom.'

He added that he was really scolded by the members of the church after which his mother gave him a few strokes.

“I don't know what came over me though. I forgot myself. I just went to the mic and started singing “w’anim w'akyi, ahomka wom,”” he said.

He however reiterated that he is staunch Christian who attends the Church of Pentecost regularly.

Kwesi Arthur was nominated for the Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act category at the 2018 BET Awards.

The 'Woara' singer was nominated in the category alongside Prince Waly (France), Take A Mic (France), Niniola (Nigeria), Mc Soffia (Brazil), Sjava (South Africa), Sik-K (South Korea), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad and Tobago), Not3s (UK) and Iamddb (UK).

He lost to Sjava of South Africa , but according to him he was humbled by the immense support shown him by Ghanaians music fans and the media.

Listen to ‘Woara’ by Kwesi Arthur below:

