Something Smoking In Shatta Michy, John Paintsil’s Camp?

So, Asempanews.com has spotted former Black Stars defender, John Painstil closely seated to Shatta Michy at the Ghana Footballers Awards held on Sunday in Accra.

Well, it appears social media also noticed the two popular persons in an interesting position too.

No wonder the photo has gone viral with fans betting on whether the two are dating already.

If that is the case, then what becomes of the claims by Shatta Wale in a video last week that he hasn’t told any blogger he has separated with Shatta Michy?

Thought Sweet Michy claims she is only working together with the dancehall king in the interest of their child, could it be that she’s over with Shatta Wale and looking to enjoy life with someone new, especially now that Paintsil seems to have come in the picture?

Only time will tell?