Ignore Fake “Evangelist “Addae – Abeiku Santana

Radio & TV Presenter Abeiku Santana aka Mr. Toursim has finally broken silence on self-acclaimed Ghanaian US-based evangelist Emmanuel Addai, hiding behind YouTube and other social media platforms to tarnish people’s hard worn reputations.

Okay FM’s Drive Time host “Ekwansodwoodwoo”, Abeiku Santana is pleading the general public to avoid the so called “Evangelist”, because he is fake and liar who is only deceiving the general public with his fake thoughts on successful people in this country to make money for himself.

The evangelist on his social media page has accused the CEO of Despite Group of Companies; Dr. Osei Kwame Despite of allegedly using the blood which was recently donated by the general public during Despite/Special Group of Companies 'Health Fair 2018' at EL-Wak Stadium in Accra for his ritual sacrifices.

The alleged post has since gone viral on social media.

This same evangelist has in previous reports accused top stars such as Nana Ama McBrown, Maame Serwaa, Lilwin, Abeiku Santana and other successful personalities of allegedly being Illuminati or Occult members.

Read the statement below

You just can’t beat the person who never gives up!

There will be obstacles, there will be doubters but with hard work, prayers and the grace of God, there shall be No limits.

These days it is common knowledge that a good way to make quick and easy money is to put fear in Unsuspecting victims. Mushroom Churches, pastors and so called “men of God “are hyping witchcraft, herbalist are diagnosing doom at the least provocation. Life was much simpler and easier in the “good old days”. It is increasingly becoming worrying how some faceless ignorant are abusing the internet and social media just to get attention and following.

In Mathew 23:25-28 Jesus said; “woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees , hypocrites! For ur Make clean outside of the cup and of the platter but within they are full of extortion and excess...

Woe unto you, scones and Pharisees hypocrites! For ye like unto white sepulchers, with indeed appear beautiful outside but within full of dead men’s bones and of all uncleanness. Even so ye also outwardly appear righteous unto men but within ye are full of hypocrisy and iniquity”

Genuinely good people are often a thorn in the flesh of corrupt society, hence they are usually ganged up against. John 3:19-20

Good people have often been painted black, ganged up against or sometimes victimized.

In Daniel 6:3-4, Daniel was ganged up against because he was genuine.

In Genesis 37:2-3 Joseph’s brothers also hated him because he exposed their corrupt deeds to their father. Eventually they sold him into slavery.

During the time of Jesus Christ the messiah the world loved the criminals and asked Pilate to kill Jesus Christ.

The so called “Evangelist” Addae based in the United States hiding behind YouTube and other social media platforms to tarnish people’s hard worn reputations must not be taken seriously.

I condemn all his allegations that I am an occultist and illuminati and have done ritual sacrifices with my daughter and late friend circulating to tarnish my image, seeking to attack my personality and credibility. They are all untrue, malicious, capricious and fabricated lies.

God will not anoint any man to destroy people. He doesn’t preach the gospel with the word of God.

He shouldn’t be taken seriously.