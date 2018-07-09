Music Video: Mr Abodie - Soakodi Feat. Kofi Kinaata

Rising Ghanaian Highlife musician, Mr Abodie is finally out with the official music video for his debut single, titled "Soakodi".

The song, which features multiple award-winning singer, rapper and songwriter, Kofi Kinaata, caused a stir on social media when it dropped a month ago.

Produced by Kin Dee, the slow tempo Highlife jam which encourages men to desist from fornication and all other sexual malpractices comes with a classic music video directed by Yaw Skyface.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.