Eazzy, And Other Artist Are To Perform At BW Fashion Show In US

Highlife artistes, Eugene Baah, aka Choirmaster of Praye fame and Mildred Ashong known as Eazzy are part of a long list of artistes selected for this year’s Black and Wear (BW) Fashion Show planned for the Grandview Missouri in USA on Saturday, August 25.

Popular for songs like Ghana’s Most Beautiful, Pull Him Down and Obsession, Choirmaster who together with his other colleagues of the Praye group put up a great performance at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA) has assured guests of the “ best of him” on the day.

While chatting with Graphic Showbiz on what should be expected of her, the Wengeze hit maker promised a showdown.

“At this time, I am rehearsing with my band to give off the best of me to my fans out of the country. The BW Fashion Show is a good opportunity to serve those outside good Ghanaian music and that is what I will be doing on the day,” she said.

Known for songs like Wengeze, One Gal, Kpakposhito, Bo Wonsem Ma Me, Go Go Wind and Scream, Eazzy has promised an awesome performance at the upcoming BW Fashion Show.

