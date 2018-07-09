Wendy Shay’s ‘One Way’ Weavon Is Her Brand So Shut Up - Bullet Jumps Into Wendy’s Rescue

C.E.O of Ruff and Smooth, Bullet has fired critics for mocking the hairstyle of his artist, Wendy Shay.

The “Uber Driver” hitmaker has come under attack from some Ghanaians for “putting on the same weavon over and over again.”

However, her manager, Bullet believes the attacks on his artiste are unwarranted, adding that the hairstyle is her brand.

Bullet, who was also the manager of late Dancehall star, Ebony made the comments on his Facebook page on Monday.

He went on to brag about the fact that the label was able to shoot a video that cost $20,000 (meaning the Uber Driver music video) and so changing the weaveon of their artiste was even peanuts for them.

Below is the full statement:

“Some Ghanaians hate to see young talented people progress. you guys did worst to ebony reigns when she was alive now is wendy shay. I dey beg una make you remove that your evil mouth from her, and those who don't get it, her hairstyle is her brand. if rufftown records can shoot 20,000 us dollar video for wendy shay then how much is weavon. Ghana support your own and stop the pull him down attitude!

#rufftownrecords

#wendyshay

#shaytants

#uberdriver