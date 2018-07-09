Mr Gyans of Twens fame marries Linda Antwi

Mr Gyan, the other half of Twens music group is back with big news after releasing his pre-wedding photos which caused a stir online. A couple of weeks ago, Henry Twens (Pronounced Twins) released his pre-wedding photos of his bride to be, Linda Antwi and as expected several news online outlets picked the story up.

There's actually much bigger news Mr Gyan officially married his lover last week.

"I'm so happy to make Linda my wife. The whole experience has been amazing and we are both so happy to have tied the knot," Mr Gyan said.

Born Henry Gyan, the handsome singer and business entrepreneur, tied the knot with Linda Antwi, a nurse and co-founder of Parish Delivery Services at the Royal House House Chapel (Revival Center) with reception taking place at Oak Plaza Hotel (East Airport).

The day was filled with a beautiful weather and music with Keche singing as the two of them walked down the aisle. DJ Della provided the reception party songs to remember.

“It was so beautiful and a fairy tale,” “I got my king, Linda said.

Among the star-studded guest in attendance included the likes of rapper Blaq Boy, Keche and other half of R&B group Twens, Manuel Nonbada.

“It’s incredible so many people came out to support our union. We are starting out with a strong foundation,” Mr. Henry Gyan said.

Most people remember Twens skyrocketing to fame in the early 2000s with songs such as ‘Asem Ben Nie’ ft. Kwabena Kwabena, ‘Playas Want [Reloaded], ‘Put Me On Six’ and ‘Makuma’ ft. Coded (4x4).