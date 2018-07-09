Bullet Blasts Critics Over Wendy Shay’s 3 Months Hairstyle comment

CEO of Rufftown records, Ricky Nana Agyemang, better recognised as Bullet has lashed out at critics of his artiste Wendy Shay over one-way hairstyle.

The “Uber Driver” hitmaker has come under heavy criticisms from followers for wearing the same wig over 3 months.

However, reacting to the issue the Rufftown records boss indicated that Wendy Shay’s hairstyle is her brand and critics should leave her alone.

The obviously angry, Bullet, took to his Facebook account to register his displeasure over comment on his artiste.

Below is the full statement:

“Some Ghanaians hate to see young talented people progress. you guys did worst to ebony reigns when she was alive now is wendy shay. I dey beg una make you remove that your evil mouth from her, and those who don't get it, her hairstyle is her brand. if rufftown records can shoot 20,000 us dollar video for wendy shay then how much is weavon. Ghana support your own and stop the pull him down attitude!

#rufftownrecords

#wendyshay

#shaytants

