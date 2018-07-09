Am Immune To Your Insults - Shatta Michy Blasts Critics

Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Shatta Michy, has revealed what happens to her whenever the media publishes negative reports about her.

Michy also spoke about how she handles negative reports about her ‘ex-boyfriend’, Shatta Wale.

According to her, when she started dating Shatta Wale and appearing in the news, she was very young and knew nothing about the entertainment industry and the media.

Therefore, she took everything to heart, and would breakdown, adding that she occasional shed tears because some of the things written about her and Wale were simply not true, and hard to take.

Michy made this revelation in an interview on GHONE TV monitored by YEN.com.gh. She revealed further that in the beginning, Shatta Wale’s bad appearance in the news got her worried with ‘nightmares’ that she had to always defend him on social media.

However, she realized that that would not solve the problem, or stop the negative press from flowing, therefore, she stopped her defending attitude.

Michy said she is now like a ‘dead goat’, and does not care any more about those negative reports. “I am now like Mahama, what do you even call that, yes the dead goat syndrome.

I have now developed the dead goat syndrome so nothing bothers me anymore,” Michy said. She added that she has now developed a tough skin, and so negative news reports, no matter how deep they are, do not get to her anymore.

Michy has been in the news recently for saying that she is still single, contrary to earlier news reports that she has reunited with Shatta Wale.

She said they were still broken-up, and only co-parenting for now so they could give their son, Majesty Wale, a good upbringing.