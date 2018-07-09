E/R: Akosombo to hold 2018 Eastern Music Awards Launch
mynewsghana.com
E/R: Akosombo to hold 2018 Eastern Music Awards Launch
The organizers of the Eastern Music Awards, Hi5 Empire is set to launch the second edition of the awards at Akosomo in the Eastern Region, meanwhile, date, venue and time are yet to be communicated.
The Eastern Music Awards aims at recognizing artistes from the Eastern Region who excelled in the various field of the music trade.
This year's [2018] edition, which is also the 2nd edition of the Eastern Music Awards is themed ''Celebrating Eastern Legends and Stars'' with Biegya Bitters, Darling Lemon and among others as proud sponsors.
The maiden event held at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua on Saturday 7th October 2017 crowned Ghanaian rapper, Koo Ntakra known in private life as Isaac Akuffo Artiste of the year.
Below is the full list of winners of the maiden awards:
Gospel Song of the Year – Davida Afriyie
High Life Song of the Year – Talanku
Raggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Ghetto Party (Chuku Lion)
Female Vocalist of the Year – Obaapa Gyamfua
Male Vocalist of the Year – Kuami Eugene
Hiplife Song of the Year – Ye Wo Krom (Atom)
Promoter of the Year – Odehyieba Kwasi
Best Group of the Year – Splitees
Afropop Song of the Year – Oluwa (Blutut)
Music Producer of the Year – Swanzy Kin
Collaboration Song of the Year – Bad Gal (KO7 ft. Luther)
Best Music Video of the Year – Ye Wo Krom (Atom)
Gospel Artiste of the Year – Obaapa Gyamfua
Best New Artiste of the Year – Elly Element
High Life Artiste of the Year – Hakeem Bawa
Best Rapper of the Year – Koo Ntakra
Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year – Pope Skinny
Raggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Kasiebo
Eastsyde Song of the Year – Meba (Racky Nova ft. Wings Armani and Sean Khare)
Most Influential Artiste of the Year – Shatta Wale
Artist of the Year – Koo Ntakra
Lifetime Achievement Award – Abirekyieba Kofi Sammy