Nana Appiah Mensah; NAM Mission Visit Bereaved Families Of Tamale Accident (Video)

CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah and his NAM Mission team are paying a visit to the families of the two Zylofon staff who met their untimely death in a gory accident at Tamale a fortnight ago.

Mr. Mensah, who at the time of the unfortunate incident was out of the country, is to commiserate with the two families respectively, on the painful loss of their loved ones – Netfred Isaac Offei Doudu, who was a Driver with Zylofon Media and Mariam Osman, a Marketing Executive with Zylofon Cash.

The trip will also see Mr. Mensah and his entourage paying a courtesy call on the Chiefs of Kasoa.

The group´s first stop was at the residence of the late Netfred Isaac Offei Doudo at Odorkor Official Town in Accra, where pleasantries were exchanged and, deliberations were made as regards the funeral arrangements, which is scheduled for Friday July 13, 2018.