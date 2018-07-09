Rapper Sarkodie Set To Marry On July 17

Rapper Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, will reportedly be walking the aisle with his long time girlfriend, Tracy, sometime this month.

According to a report by ghlinks.com.gh, the two will be joined together as husband and wife on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

However, the location of the said marriage ceremony remains unknown and Sarkodie himself has been quiet about the marriage reports.

Sarkodie and Tracy's marriage has been a subject of celebrity discussions for a while.

They have dated for a very long time and have an adorable baby, Titi, out of their relationship. The reported marriage ceremony is expected to seal their relationship for good.