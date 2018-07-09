Joyce Dzidzor Opens Up After Suicide Threat

Ex-HIV & AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, on Saturday threatened to take her life and that of her three young children in a suicide note she left on social media.

The threat comes not long after she had begged Ghanaians to support her family which is financial crisis.

In the suicide note shared on Facebook on Saturday morning, she cited hardship and stigmatisation as some of the reasons she wants to kill her children and also commit suicide.

According to her, they are going where there won't be sorrows and where they won't be wrongly judged.

“These are my three children. Today is our last day on earth. I have my last interview at 3fm this afternoon. I will then proceed to the village where my children are. Am going to kill them and kill myself. We are going to a place where there is no sorrow, a place where people will never call my children AIDS children, a place where I will not be judged wrongly, a place where there is no hunger. A place where my children will not be sacked for school fees, a place where we will not pay for accommodation. A place where no one will beat me for using their bathroom. May our souls rest in peace,” the note indicated.

The post included a photo of her with the children, which generated a lot of attention social media platforms over the weekend. Several efforts to reach the actress proved futile as no one knows her whereabouts.

Joyce Dzidzor also left the suicide note at a time she has been in the news over comments that she once had a sexual relationship with celebrated musician, Amandzeba Nat Brew.

In December 2014, Joyce Dzidzor shockingly revealed that she lied about her HIV/AIDS status for years and had never tested positive for the disease before working with the Ghana AIDS Commission as an HIV/AIDS ambassador.

After that revelation, she has been on several media platforms to defend her actions, even though she has received widespread criticisms from Ghanaians and the Ghana AIDS Commission.

However in 2016, she made a shocking U-turn to say she, indeed, tested positive for the virus. She had to lie about her status to protect her children from stigmatisation.

In April 2018, she told NEWS-ONE her family is facing financial crisis such that where to sleep is even a problem and begged benevolent Ghanaians to come to their aid.

She added that she has no means to raise money to also support the education of her three children as a single mother.

The reason, she stated, is that no one wants to work with her because of her HIV/AIDS status.

“I am currently not living with my children because I don't have a place to stay. I am in deep crisis. My medications are also very expensive and I can't afford it…,” she disclosed.

“I invested all my money into a barbering shop and a small food joint but people started complaining the food is infected with virus and so people shouldn't buy from the joint. Everything has collapsed and I lost all my money,” Joyce Dzidzor added.

“With my situation as a single mother with three children and no job, I am pleading with the general public to support me with money to start something to take care of my children,” she pleaded in April.