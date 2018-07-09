Nestle Maggi Unveils New TV Series ‘Yelo Pèppè’

Nestlé's MAGGI® has launched MAGGI 'Yelo Pèppè', a unique online nutrition education series, to celebrate contemporary African cuisine and promote healthy lifestyle with an exclusive premiere in Accra.

The 13-week programme highlights the numerous challenges that five modern African women face in their quest to find a balance between providing nutritious and healthy food for their family and the demands of a modern life.

MAGGI® has been inspiring millions of women to use local ingredients to cook healthy-tasty meals for their families through its highly-successful nutrition road shows.

With its 'Yelo Pèppè' series, MAGGI® partnered Google's YouTube and collaborated with Ghanaian award-winning film director and writer, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, to bring Central and West African audience the richest video content possible.

The series adopts a new and innovative way to connect with modern consumers who are increasingly active on social media, affirming the fact that healthy cooking can be exciting without having to compromise on taste.

The weekly programme available on the MAGGI® YouTube channel will also offer viewers extra content such as beloved African recipes dressed with a health twist, lifestyles discussions and nutrition tips created in collaboration with some of the best regional food influencers and Nestlé nutritionists.

Dominique Allier, Business Executive Officer for Culinary at Nestlé Central & West Africa, said MAGGI® is committed to promoting healthy homemade cooking with local and familiar ingredients.

“We want to connect with more than 10 million people on the importance of eating a nutritious diet, adopting healthy lifestyles and maintaining a sense of well-being,” he said.

The series illustrates how MAGGI® is contributing to Nestlé's purpose of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.