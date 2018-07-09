Ama McBrown Now Brand Ambassador For Kasapreko Royal Drinks

Kasapreko Company Limited has unveiled Nana Ama McBrown as the brand ambassador for its Royal Drinks.

The celebrated actress is expected to use her brand, music and live shows to promote and market the drinks.

The unveiling ceremony, which was held at the premises of the company, attracted a number of personalities, staff of the company, a section of the media and some of the company's distributors.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Eunice Adjei Bonsu, Director of Sales & Marketing for Awake Water & Carbonated Soft Drinks at Kasapreko Company Limited, explained that having the talented actress on board as a brand ambassador will help promote Royal Drink products.

According to her, Kasapreko Company Limited selected Nana Ama McBrown as the brand ambassador for the Royal Drinks brand because the actress possesses key attributes of the six drinks.

Royal Drinks, which was introduced onto the market in 2016, comes with different flavours such as Choco Malt, Orange, Ginger, Cocktail, Honey Bee and Apple.

Nana Ama McBrown, who expressed her gratitude to Kasapreko Company Limited for choosing her as a brand icon, said, “I'm surprised. It never occurred to me that today; Kasapreko Company Limited will unveil me as a brand ambassador of their products. Kasapreko has lived up to expectation over the years. I'm proud to say that I'm happy to be made a brand ambassador of royal drinks.”

Nana Ama McBrown rose to prominence for her role in television series 'Tentacles'. She has won the hearts of many following her rousing performance in the Twi-language movies.