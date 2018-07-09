Efia Odo Bares Teeth @ Delay

Actress and TV host Andrea Owusu popularly known as Efia Odo yesterday came out to angrily lash out at the controversial host and presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, known as Delay for involving herself in her relationship.

The actress, 25, did not take kindly to suggestions by the Delay Show host to keep her relationship on the low because the guy she was dating now had massive flaws and could make her relationship go south soon.

On hearing this, “Heels And Sneakers” star took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to call out Delay and suggest she leaves her alone.

She wrote “Dear Delay, I’m sorry I don’t sleep with peoples husband(no shade), that’s why I’m able to show MY MAN to the world. Why should I hide someone I’m so proud of, flaws and all? If a relationship will fail, it will be due to lies distrust insecurities and miscommunication. But we good!”