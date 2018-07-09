Leave Me alone And Get Yourself a man – Efia Odo Blasts Delay

Elegant Ghanaian actress and TV icon, Andrea Owusu, aka Efia Odo has taken a swipe at Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known as Delay.

The TV personality’s remarks come following reports that Deloris Frimpong Manso is reported saying Efia Odo’s new boyfriend is not wealthy of her...... adding her relationship might fall flat soon.

The obviously angry movie star took to her Twitter handle to warn Delay to stay off her relationship and concentrate on getting herself a man.

She wrote “Dear Delay, I’m sorry I don’t sleep with people husband (no shade), that’s why I’m able to show MY MAN to the world. Why should I hide someone I’m so proud of, flaws and all? If a relationship will fail, it will be due to lies distrust insecurities and miscommunication. But we good!”

See post



Dear Delay, I’m sorry I don’t sleep with peoples husband(no shade), that’s why I’m able to show MY MAN to the world.Why should I hide someone I’m so proud of,flaws and all. If a relationship will fail, it will be due to lies distrust insecurities and miscommunication.But we good! — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) July 8, 2018