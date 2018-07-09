THE PERSON YOU WOULD BE IN THE NEXT 5YRS FROM WHAT YOU ARE NOW,DEPENDS ON THE PEOPLE U MOVE WITH AND THE BOOKS YOU READBy: Dan.Asare-AMSTERDAM
Leave Me alone And Get Yourself a man – Efia Odo Blasts Delay
Elegant Ghanaian actress and TV icon, Andrea Owusu, aka Efia Odo has taken a swipe at Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known as Delay.
The TV personality’s remarks come following reports that Deloris Frimpong Manso is reported saying Efia Odo’s new boyfriend is not wealthy of her...... adding her relationship might fall flat soon.
The obviously angry movie star took to her Twitter handle to warn Delay to stay off her relationship and concentrate on getting herself a man.
She wrote “Dear Delay, I’m sorry I don’t sleep with people husband (no shade), that’s why I’m able to show MY MAN to the world. Why should I hide someone I’m so proud of, flaws and all? If a relationship will fail, it will be due to lies distrust insecurities and miscommunication. But we good!”
