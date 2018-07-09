2018 Ghana Party In The Park: KiDi, Bisa Kdei, Others To Thrill Fans

It’s that time of the year when Ghanaians and other African nationals across the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe start preparing for the biggest and most popular outdoor family fun event, Ghana Party in the Park.

London will come alive on Saturday 14th July 2017 when international Ghanaian event-marketing company, Akwaaba UK (The Akwaaba Group), host the 2018edition of Ghana Party in the Park at Trent Pak, Cockfosters Road, London.

In a media release issued in London this week, the Event Coordinator of The Akwaaba Group, Mr.Dennis Tawiah mentioned A-list artists confirmed for the annual event which attracts thousands of attendees every year. They include Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Bisa Kdei and Kwesi Arthur, all from Ghana. Representing the UK will be the “Drogba” hitmaker Afro B, “Bluffin” Artiste Goldkay and Gracious Kay.

He further stated that “this year, we want to focus on a festival feel as the theme with more add-ons. Ghana Party in the Park is an opportunity to showcase Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and other traditional attributes as well as creating the enabling environment for all attendees to interact, network have fun. We must also focus on the artistes who are flying the flag high across the globe to bring their shine to the event and also engage with their fans. Annually we have thousands of patrons from across the globe attending the event and we continue to deliver year after year but this edition we are going to give patrons another memorable and unforgettable experience.”

To add to the excitement on the day will be the usual fashion show by celebrated as well as budding fashion brands and other side attractions including the durbar of chiefs to make the event an exhilarating affair in addition to the exciting performances from some of UK and Ghana’s most prevalent artists.

Ghana Party in the Park 2018 is proudly sponsored by PayGlobal, WorldRemit, GCB Bank, Unity Link, Small World, Royal Air Maroc, Jobycoo Shippers, FontWell Solicitors, SuperMalt, Senditoo, KLM, ABN TV & Radio. The official media partners are GN TV & Radio, Vox TV, Beat FM, Hi Radio, Check Out Africa, Fame TV, African Celebs, Zone 360 and Nkosuohene TV.

Tickets are currently selling at http://ghanapartyinthepark.eventbrite.com or https://shoobs.com/events/17649/ghana-party-in-the-park-2017 and for more information about Ghana Party in the Park, visit www.akwaabauk.com . For press enquires please contact [email protected]