Blogger Kobby Kyei Marries Georgette

Ghanaian blogger, Augustus Koranteng Kyei (alias Kobby Kyei) on Saturday, July 7 2018 married his long time girlfriend, Georgette Tanoa Dadzie.

The blissful event which came off at St Martins De Porres in Dansoman, saw lots of industry players, friends and bloggers gracing the event to show their support to the newly wedded couple.

The ceremony was emceed by Ghanaian comedian Lekzy Decomic and as usual your favorite blog Odarteyghnews.com was there to support the couple and bring you the exclusive photos and videos from the wedding ceremony.

We wish Mr and Mrs Kyei all the best in their new journey of marriage.

Watch Video Below



