Super talented Nigerian alternative singer, ADEBOI of *AUST ENTERTAINMENT* comes through again with another impressive number titled “ SEARCHING .”Tested and Trusted,,listen and enjoy this new dope hit..

Follow @Iamadeboi

Download Link:

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/4bwaevxlio/SEARCHING.mp3

Site Post Sample:

https://www.trendjamz.com.ng/2018/07/06/music-adeboi-searching-iamadeboi