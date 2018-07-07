New Music: Ryan Omo - Keys

Dr. Dolor Entertainment's emerging act - Ryan Omo, consolidates on the recent successes of the label by dropping a brand new tune for the fans dubbed "Keys".

With a unique blend of the urban Naija and Ghana sounds, "Keys" is a love ballad that sees Ryan Omo pour his heart out in his affection for his lady, cementing the tune as one to watch out for this summer.

Ryan Omo, recently working his socks off in the studio; making good music, impresses greatly on "Keys" and in his words "I hope people love this new offering. I have been in the studio for a while, making good music and "Keys" is just the starting point as I promise to spring more surprises in the course of the year"

As we await the visuals for "Keys", expect more exciting stuff from Dr. Dolor Entertainment and Ryan Omo in the coming months.

