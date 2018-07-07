Stonebwoy Set Stage Ablaze At Reggae Festival

Reggae dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known as Stonebwoy yesterday made history as the only Ghanaian music star to appear on stage at this year’s international Reggae Festival, Summer jam.

The “Bawasaaba” hitmaker yesterday put up a thrilling performance as thousands of music enthusiasts jammed to his music at Fühlinger in Cologne, Germany.

The three-day musical concert which is also an annual event is organised to celebrate the Crème de la Crème in reggae music saw some music greats like Ziggy Marley, Inner Circle, Tarrus Riley, Chris Martin, Jahmiel, Charly Black among others perform.

The president of Bhim Nation took to his Instagram to thank his fans for supporting him.

See post below.

