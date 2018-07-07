Over 700 Participants To Attend This Year’s Lifted Worship @ AICC

Lifted Worship Conference is a major program which is hosted by Prince Worship Music once every year. Since 2013, P.W.M. has been hosting hundreds of worshipers from various Christian groups each year.

The first of its kind witnessed over 700 participants, and the number has been tremendous since then. Our latest concert which was held on 6th August, 2017 had over 3,000 worshipers.

This year 2018, the concert will be held at the Accra International Conference Center at exactly 4:00pm. Gates will be opened at 3:00pm.

This year, as divinely orchestrated by Heaven, you will be witnessing our first ever DVD Live recording album project.

Come along with families and friends and lets worship the LORD together. Guess what! My team and I would be expecting to see you there!