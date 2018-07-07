Asamoah Gyan, Martha Ankomah, Kalybos, others send birthday wishes To Adjetey Anang

Movie personality, Adjetey Anang, is a year older today and social media is buzzing with birthday massages.

Kafui Danku, Kalybos, Asamoah Gyan, Lydia Forson among other celebrities have taken to their various social media platforms to celebrate the actor as he turns a year older today.

The fine-boy actor who rose to fame after he played “Pusher” in the popular TV series “Tings We Do For Love” is a year older today and social media is flooding with birthday messages on the actor.

Asamoah Agyan: A very Happy Birthday to my admirer from a far @adjeteyanang . God bless you bro.

Kalybos: Happy Birthday to my secret Role Model @adjeteyanang ....All of you here, please don’t tell him. He does know.

😂😂😂. If You have a different perception about him which is negative, trust me after meeting him in person, you would know how wrong you were. I call him ‘Teacher Adjetey’ because he leaves by example. I salute and celebrate you today. Long Life, Good Health and Prosperity in ALL is what I wish for you. God bless you. Cheers.

Prince David Osei: Happy birthday bigbro you indeed a blessing to our industry, Ghana and the world a true Kingsman. Elohim glorify himself in your life bro..HBD @adjeteyanang ♥️🎬🇬🇭 LEGEND.

Lydia Forson: All morning I’ve struggled to come up with the right words to celebrate you; because I think I’ve just about used up every perfect word to describe you. So today I just want to say THANK YOU, thank you for your friendship, thank you for your mentorship, thank you for being a teacher without even trying, thank you for consistently making me better- but more than anything thank you for being such a brother to me. I continue to grow especially in my craft because of you, you have no idea what you’ve done and continue to do for my career. Thank you for making me a part of your family- and for making it so easy for me to trust you completely!! I love you bro- now and forever.

Kafui Danku: Happy Birthday sweetheart @adjeteyanang . May the good Lord continue to bless and protect you.

Naa Ashorkor: It’s my brothers’ birthday today ! Happy birthday @adjeteyanang ❤️

Sending warm birthday hugs your way 🤗 ! Cheers to a new year ! 🥂. God bless you !

Martha Ankomah: Happpppppppppppy Birthday 🎂 my brother. God is about to make u bigger,better n greater in every aspect of ur life in Jesus mighty name Amen. @adjeteyanang