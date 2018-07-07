My Songs Are For Couples To Enjoy "Sex" – Mzbel Reveals

Musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah known in showbiz circles as Mzbel has said she produces music that people will create the mood for people to have sex.

She told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that she makes creative music that people can listen to while enjoying sex with their partners.

"I make good music...I am called MzBel because I make good music not because people insult me. I make music that people can enjoy," she said.

Her comment is in response to the CEO of Slip Entertainment Mark Okraku Mantey who she claims has been calling her irrelevant in the music industry.

The two have been throwing jabs at each other for some time now whenever they get the opportunity to.

This time around the singer said Mark Okraku Mantey was irresponsible to have downplayed her music.

The music producer recently said the singer's alliance with the top executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) enabled her to get some gigs to play.

"If you are relevant, whichever party comes to office, when they need you they will come for you. I can only assume that she was getting the gigs at the time because NDC wanted to be nice to her not because she was relevant.

"Look at the songs Efya, Raquel and the others are singing, do you think she can compete?'" he quizzed.

But '16 years' hitmaker has said she is not sorry for her comments about him.

She admitted insulting Mr Okraku Mantey on many occasions because of his derogatory comments about her.

Mzbel said it’s not fair for the music producer to reduce her creativity to nothing whenever he gets the opportunity to speak on the radio.

