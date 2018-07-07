Mix Master Garzy Celebrates Birthday in Stunning Photos

Ghana’s eminent record producer cum CEO of 2Mg Music Mix Master Garzy with multiple awards under his sleeve has accumulated another grateful year to his current age today the 7th of July, 2018.

Benjamin Nana Garzy Mensah who recently surprised the mother with a birthday hang out at Le Must in Accra Mall took to his social media outlets to share some motivational notes with his global fans.

He enriched the smart message with colourful photos of him in a stylish outfit which got his fans commenting. “Most Wanted” his new household slogan is the hallmark defining his handicraft since all will vouch to the fact that he is one of the industrious producers in Ghana right now.

His extant productions axed before his birthday today are “My Bae” by D Cryme featuring Stonebwoy, “Obaa” by Samini of High-Grade Family, Eazzy “Move”, Patoranking “Suh Different”, “Power” by Edem featuring Stonebwoy et al.

Check out his amazing styling in the new portraits and share your view and regards with the young maestro via his social media pages.

Twitter/Instagram: @Mastergarzy Facebook: Mix Master Garzy