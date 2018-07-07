Shatta Michy debunks ‘reunion’ rumors with Shatta Wale

Movie star, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, widely known as Shatta Michy has debunked rumours suggesting that she is back together with the SM boss,Shatta Wale.

Her comment comes follows a viral video circulating on social media which seems to reveal her and the “Freedom” hitmaker chilling out.

In the video, Shatta Wale is heard saying he never told any blogger he has separated from his baby mama.

Interestingly, speaking to the matter on GHOne TV, the former SM diva explained that claims that she and Shatta wale are back together is untrue.

She explained that the only reason why she was seen in the video with Shatta Wale was because they have a son and they are working together in the interest of their son but beyond that, there’s nothing more between her and Shatta Wale.