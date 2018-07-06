Ahuofe Patri Opens Up On Fame And Private Life

Actress Ahuofe Patri, born Patricia Opoku-Agyeman has said she is still learning to separate her life as an actress and the fame it comes with from her private life.

She noted that at the beginning the public attention was overwhelming considering she was only a 21-year-old then living with her mother and grandmother.

Ms. Opoku-Agyeman shot to fame in for her role as Ahuofe Patri alongside Kalybos in the hit ‘Boys Kasa’ comedy skit added that her conservative grandmother still cautions her about her role in movies.

According to her, her mother who has been very supportive of her choices in life has been a pillar for her.

“She always knew that’s what I wanted to do so she is okay with it,” she said.

Recounting how she joined the series Ahuofe Patri disclosed that when the producer, Kofi Asamoah first told her of the shoot she wasn’t too enthused.

Ahuofe Patri said looking back she wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“If Kofi Asamoah hadn’t insisted on getting me on set that day, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Probably I would still be an actress but it wouldn’t have had this impact,” she said.