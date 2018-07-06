Stop Chastising Me For Performing Ebony’s Song – Akosua Agyapong Roar

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Akosua Agyapong, has asked people to stop chastising her for performing the late Ebony Reigns’ song at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The ‘Frema’ hitmaker who is passionate about the trend of Ghana music said lyrical, there is nothing wrong with Ebony’s ‘Hustle’.

“They should listen to the lyrics of Ebony’s song. People read into lyrics or change it to suit what they want, but what she said in her ‘Hustle’ song was not profane. When she said people should patronise her product doesn’t mean s*x,” she told DJ Murphy Lee on Kumasi-based Bohye FM’s Midmorning Groove.

“I am sorry; those chastising me for performing her song on stage should be smart. Look at how she dressed in her ‘Maame Hw3’ video. Only those with ‘bad mind’ would sing ‘hustle’- (‘bedi me dwa’) the opposite way,” Akosua Agyapong passionately stated.

The conversation was triggered after some listeners of the program sent a text message to ask the musician why she performed the song while campaigning against profanity in the music industry.

Seeing herself as a truth-sayer, the ace musician lamented that the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GAMRO) have failed to sanitise the system.

“TV stations are showing naked videos of women. What’s killing me is the lyrics. It is sad to listen to lyrics of most Ghanaian songs. I blame MUSIGA and GAMRO for not sanitising the system,” she stressed.

Akosua added: “Profanity taking a centre stage in our industry is worrying. Musicians are more than preachers, so we need to preach good things. The young ones should come out with good content. I am a truth sayer...and I will continue saying the truth.”