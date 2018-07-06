Gloria Sarfo explains why she’s still single

Elegant Ghanaian actress and TV star, Gloria Sarfo, has finally spoken on her delayed marriage.

The beautiful TV icon was questioned by her fans why she is still single and haven’t found for herself, a man in her life.

Reacting to the issue Mss Sarfo explained that, marriage is very important to her and she needs time to found her soulmate.

Explaining the issue in an interview on Zylofon FM she said, “Marriage is my priority; it is something that’s so dear to my heart. Every young woman’s goal is to get married to the right person and be happy. Trust me, it’s not easy being single. Forget about the pleasure, the fear of not being approached by men is a whole nightmare. I really wish to get married, but to the right person.”

“We met and all, everything was going on well. I thought he loved me like I did. Not knowing that he wanted to come spend the little I have. So one day, I went to his house and his own family secretly told me to back off because the guy is not genuinely in love with me; he just wants to spend your money. It was very heart-breaking but there was nothing I could do,” She said.