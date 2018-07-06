Mac Jordan Amartey Is Dead

Ghanaian actor Mac Jordan Amartey has passed away.

Information has it that Mac Jordan died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday evening.

Mac Jordan who had been battling with diabetes died at the hospital after his health condition got worse and had been taken there for treatment.

According to sources, he could not take solid food when he was taken to the hospital.

Last year, he disclosed that he used a prosthetic leg after he had been amputated due to his diabetic condition.

Mac Jordan was very popular in a lot of Ghanaian movies including the popular ‘Idikoko’ TV series.