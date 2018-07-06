Ebo Whyte Back Again With “The Woman In The Bathroom”

Award-winning Ghanaian playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte, on Sunday, July 1 staged his much-anticipated play entitled 'The Woman In The Bathroom'.

The play, which was staged at the National Theatre in Accra, attracted a lot of celebrities, including Ghanaian international rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, known in Showbiz as Sarkodie.

The play tells a story of Nanasei Agyeman, a budding actor in Hollywood, who is on the threshold of marrying the love of his life, Ruu, the only daughter of a Ghanaian millionaire.

However on the wedding day, when he was about to say 'I do', the ceremony was interrupted by a group of people led by a lady carrying a baby and kidnapped the young groom.

He was taken to a strange location where he was met with a lot of wild creatures such as lions and some women in bathroom.

Here at this strange place, he was told he would succeed the throne, which he vehemently protested against but later on was faced with no choice than to embrace his destiny – to be the new king of this strange land.

He was crowned Nana Berimah Tutu II. Destiny smiled on him once again as he was able to reconcile with the love of his life whom he left during their wedding day.

Uncle Ebo Whtyte has written and directed over 20 plays which include 'Unhappy Wives', 'Confused Husbands', 'Terms of Divorce', Caught In the Act', among many others.

Addressing the audience after the show, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Roverman Productions, James Ebo Whyte, prayed to God to deliver ladies from the hands of unworthy men who take advantage of them.

“I pray that God delivers most of our young ladies from the hands of some foolish men who have no good intentions for them,” he stated.

He made a similar prayer for young men as well saying, “May God save you from women who want to spend your money and run away.”

In concluding his address, he commended the cast for their splendid performance and also expressed his gratitude to the sponsors and partners for their massive support.