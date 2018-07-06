Dada Hafco Features Baba Spirit, Yaw Dabo In New Video

Highlife musician Dada Hafco has released the video of his latest single 'Yebewu Nti.'

The song which advises people to be happy in spite of challenges they may be facing in life, has received great reviews from music lovers and analysts.

It has also gained massive social media rotation with people recording videos of themselves, singing the song.

The music video which was directed by Kenn Ayiah, has Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo and comedian Baba Spirit who spiced it with their great sense of humour.

'Yebewu Nti' was produced by DDT.

Dada Hafco after going solo from the Mframa group, has released nice songs including 'Mensesa' with K.K Fosu, 'Musuo' ft. Okyeame Kwame, 'Wenim Ye Ha' with Flowking Stone and 'Friends' ft. Yaw Stone.

Watch the video below:

