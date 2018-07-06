Kwabena Kwabena Cries Over “419” Relationships

Highlife singer Kwabena Kwabena has said he is scared to be in a new relationship after his first and second marriages crashed.

“For now, I'm scared. I'm scared [Bola],” the 'Aso' hitmaker stated on Starr Chat Wednesday with Bola Ray.

“The reason why I'm scared,” he explained, “is because it is so difficult for a celebrity to get genuine love. It is so difficult.”

According to him, his two marriages were unsuccessful because the ladies, his now divorced wives, expected him to be without faults.

“It is unfortunate when people come to you out of the fact that you are Kwabena Kwabena,” he stated.

When Bola Ray quizzed if that meant the ladies did not marry him because they loved him, Kwabena Kwabena snarled, “I can confidently say that both marriages were like that…due to the circumstances by which I met them. Both women are not women I went out there looking for.”

The multiple award-winning musician also debunked assertions that the marriage of his manager Frema Adunyame collapsed because they were having an affair.

“Who on earth will leave a marriage because of another human being,” he asked, adding, “People just want to destroy people and defame people, especially when marriages break and somebody is talking.”

According to him, “It is ridiculous for any human being to say that you left a marriage because of a woman or you left a marriage because of a man. To me, that's most unethical.”

He further revealed that reports that they have been dating since the collapse of their respective marriages are untrue. On the inking of Ms Adunyame's nickname on his arm, Kwabena Kwabena said, “The reason is simple. It is to appreciate something that she has done for me.”